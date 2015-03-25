Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirms two Australians among the 150 dead in the Germanwings crash

Two Australians have been confirmed among the 150 passengers and crew who died yesterday when a Germanwings passenger flight crashed in the French alps region.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the Federal Government’s thoughts and prayers were with the families of the deceased, identified only as a mother and her adult son from Victoria.

“We will do what we can to support Australian families affected by this tragedy,” she promised.

The Germanwings flight was carrying 144 passengers and six crew members. Officials said they were not expecting survivors.

“Everything is pulverized,” Gilbert Sauvan, president of the general council of the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, told the Associated Press.

There is no apparent cause for the crash. Frence Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve one of the two black boxes, which record flight data, has been found.

The plane dropped to a cruising altitude of just 5,000 feet from 38,000 feet in about 8 minutes.

Bishop said Germany, France and Spain were the countries most affected. Australian teams would be involved in the recovery effort, offering assistance set up a mobile office near the crash site.

“We will provide conuslar assistance for the families,” Bishop said.

