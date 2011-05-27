Foreign Jihadis Flock To AfPak Border To Avenge Bin Laden's Death

It appears Osama bin Laden’s death has served as a call to arms for foreign jihadists looking to take revenge on the U.S. and Pakistan for Osama bin Laden’s death.



CNN reports that coalition forces in Afghanistan say there are indications that foreign fighters – including many Europeans – have started entering the country to take part in the Taliban’s spring offensive.

The International Security Assistance Force said this week that 10 militants were killed security operation in southeastern Afghanistan earlier this month. NATO and Afghan forces found passports and ID cards from France, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The security forces also detained a Moroccan-born fighter who lived in Germany; the detainee reportedly said foreigners were converging in Pakistani training camps.

German authorities believe at least 220 German residents have received training in Pakistan in the last 10 years. French officials say there are indications that 20-30 French nationals may be tied to jihadist groups in the AfPak border region; they said the number may actually be much higher.

The Telegraph reports that as many as 20 British citizens are thought to be among the recruits at Pakistan’s militant training camps.

The Taliban is in the middle of its spring assault, which the group’s top military commander has promised will be its deadliest ever as the militants attempt to reverse some of the gains the U.S.-led NATO coalition has made in Kandahar and Helmand.

In Pakistan, the Taliban has waged several major attacks on key Pakistani military and intelligence facilities this week, presumably in retaliation for bin Laden’s death.

The group claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing today that killed at least 25 people and injured more than 40 at a police checkpoint in the northwestern city of Hangu. Recent attacks also include a bold 18-hour siege on a naval base in Karachi Sunday that raised fears the militants may have their eyes on Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.