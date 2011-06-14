Foreign Investors Are Getting Destroyed In China

Linette Lopez

You know that the Shanghai market has been weak, but the trouble is worse if you look beyond the Shanghai Composite.

China’s B shares index contains the 53 Chinese companies that foreigners are allowed to invest in.

As Alphaville notes, that index s getting absolutely punished. Concerns about fraud (reverse mergers) have really spooked the entire scene.

In short, its like this:

  • -12.8% last week.
  • -18% since May.

In the meantime, the index still lags (on the downside) the gigantic plunge seen in Bloomberg’s reverse merger index, though it’s catching up fast.

chart

