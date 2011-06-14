Foreign Investors Are Getting Destroyed In China

You know that the Shanghai market has been weak, but the trouble is worse if you look beyond the Shanghai Composite.
China’s B shares index contains the 53 Chinese companies that foreigners are allowed to invest in.
As Alphaville notes, that index s getting absolutely punished. Concerns about fraud (reverse mergers) have really spooked the entire scene.
In short, its like this:
- -12.8% last week.
- -18% since May.
In the meantime, the index still lags (on the downside) the gigantic plunge seen in Bloomberg’s reverse merger index, though it’s catching up fast.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.