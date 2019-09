International holdings of Treasury bonds have nearly doubled since the start of the financial crisis, Asha Bangalore at Northern Trust notes–from $2.2 trillion to $4.1 trillion.



On behalf of the debtor-nation US, we thank you, world. That’s another $2 trillion we owe you. On top of the original $2 trillion.

Photo: Northern Trust

