Foreign Hacking Attempts On Australian Government Computers Have Risen Sharply Since 2011: Report

Australia’s cyber espionage agency the Defence Signals Directorate has revealed a sharp increase in the number of hacking attempts on the country’s government computer systems.

According to the article in the Australian Financial Review, attempts on government that required a “heightened response” from DSD’s Cyber Security Operations Centre were up 205% from 2011, and 39% from 2012.

That response means “dedicating CSOC resources to provide advice and assistance” that can include “a complex multi-stage response involving detailed analysis of networked devices and logs, or even deployment of staff to affected agencies over a period of many months”.

