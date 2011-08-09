10 High Tech Gadgets From Overseas That Make It Look Like Americans Are Living In The Stone Age

Photo: YouTube
Americans may be dominating web innovation and services with all the Facebooks, Amazons, and Googles based in the good old U-S-of-A.But our rivals overseas are coming up with clever gadgets that feel like they belong in a sci-fi movie instead of in today’s world.
And they’re pretty cool.
From smartphone watches to touchscreen keyboards, we did some shopping around on gadget resale sites to find the best our international rivals have to offer.
Cerevo Cam claims to be the first camera that lets you broadcast video to Ustream without a PC. It can record video for two hours nonstop, and upload them to YouTube.
Price: $390 from Japan Trend Shop
There are dozens of Chinese smartphones with built-in TV tuners for watching free television. It's just like one of those old school portable TVs, but it makes calls too.
Anyone who relies on public transportation to get around knows timing is everything. This watch from Japan gives users real time information as to when the next train will arrive. It only works with Japan's Yamanote line, but a similar device would be welcomed with open arms at U.S. train stations.
Price: $245 from Japan Trend Shop
The Cool Leaf is a USB keyboard that is a full touchscreen display. It includes haptic feedback so you know when you're typing and can withstand spills and dirt. It's also easier to clean -- just wipe away dirt and smudges -- making the Cool Leaf a better option for those of you worried about icky keyboard germs.
Price: $471 from Japan Trend Shop
The Gizmon Fish eye lens snaps on to your iPhone or smartphone's camera, adding a cool fish eye effect. The company also makes a macro lens for wide angle shots.
Price: $129.99 from Audio Cubes
The 3D Shot Cam uses its two lenses to take two separate photos of the same object. When the photos are printed out and viewed through a special viewer, the image appears to be in 3D. It's a lot cheaper -- and supposedly more realistic -- than digital 3D cameras.
Price: $89.99 from Audio Cubes
For less than $100, you can get an Android-powered netbook from China. It's not a powerhouse, but if you're not exactly sold on tablets, it's a good option for simple web browsing and gaming.
Price: $90 from China Buye
This touchscreen smartphone is just one of dozens available from China. Not only does it make calls, but it also lets you also play music and movies on it.
Price: $62.25 from China Buye
These spy sunglasses come with a 4 GB SD card for recording everything you do. It also comes equipped with headphones for playing your favourite tunes while spying on your neighbours.
