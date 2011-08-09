10 High Tech Gadgets From Overseas That Make It Look Like Americans Are Living In The Stone Age

Steve Kovach
Photo: YouTube

Americans may be dominating web innovation and services with all the Facebooks, Amazons, and Googles based in the good old U-S-of-A.But our rivals overseas are coming up with clever gadgets that feel like they belong in a sci-fi movie instead of in today’s world.

And they’re pretty cool.

From smartphone watches to touchscreen keyboards, we did some shopping around on gadget resale sites to find the best our international rivals have to offer.

The Cerevo Cam Live will let you broadcast to Ustream

Cerevo Cam claims to be the first camera that lets you broadcast video to Ustream without a PC. It can record video for two hours nonstop, and upload them to YouTube.

Price: $390 from Japan Trend Shop

Smartphones that double as a TV

There are dozens of Chinese smartphones with built-in TV tuners for watching free television. It's just like one of those old school portable TVs, but it makes calls too.

A watch that tells you when the next train will arrive

Anyone who relies on public transportation to get around knows timing is everything. This watch from Japan gives users real time information as to when the next train will arrive. It only works with Japan's Yamanote line, but a similar device would be welcomed with open arms at U.S. train stations.

Price: $245 from Japan Trend Shop

This touchscreen keyboard is practically waterproof

The Cool Leaf is a USB keyboard that is a full touchscreen display. It includes haptic feedback so you know when you're typing and can withstand spills and dirt. It's also easier to clean -- just wipe away dirt and smudges -- making the Cool Leaf a better option for those of you worried about icky keyboard germs.

Price: $471 from Japan Trend Shop

This robot dog from Sega is the closest thing you can get to the real thing

Price: $450 from Japan Gadget Shop

This lens for your iPhone lets you take fish eye style photos

The Gizmon Fish eye lens snaps on to your iPhone or smartphone's camera, adding a cool fish eye effect. The company also makes a macro lens for wide angle shots.

Price: $129.99 from Audio Cubes

Take 3D photos the easy way with this camera

The 3D Shot Cam uses its two lenses to take two separate photos of the same object. When the photos are printed out and viewed through a special viewer, the image appears to be in 3D. It's a lot cheaper -- and supposedly more realistic -- than digital 3D cameras.

Price: $89.99 from Audio Cubes

A super-cheap netbook that runs Android

For less than $100, you can get an Android-powered netbook from China. It's not a powerhouse, but if you're not exactly sold on tablets, it's a good option for simple web browsing and gaming.

Price: $90 from China Buye

This watch is like a tiny iPhone on your wrist

This touchscreen smartphone is just one of dozens available from China. Not only does it make calls, but it also lets you also play music and movies on it.

Price: $62.25 from China Buye

These glasses record your every move

These spy sunglasses come with a 4 GB SD card for recording everything you do. It also comes equipped with headphones for playing your favourite tunes while spying on your neighbours.

Now back to the USA...

