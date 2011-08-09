10 High Tech Gadgets From Overseas That Make It Look Like Americans Are Living In The Stone Age

Photo: YouTube

Americans may be dominating web innovation and services with all the Facebooks, Amazons, and Googles based in the good old U-S-of-A.But our rivals overseas are coming up with clever gadgets that feel like they belong in a sci-fi movie instead of in today’s world.



And they’re pretty cool.

From smartphone watches to touchscreen keyboards, we did some shopping around on gadget resale sites to find the best our international rivals have to offer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.