Foreign Direct Investment In China Slows

Figures released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce today show that foreign direct investment in China slowed significantly in June- mostly on slowed investment from the U.S. and EU. Investment from the U.S. fell to 22% in the January-June period to $1.68 billion.



Chinese officials, however, don’t seem too worried about it.

Via WSJ

“There is market potential and there is consumption here… There isn’t any change in the basic conditions needed for attracting foreign investment,” he said. “So in the long term, China will still be a major host to foreign investors.”

Here are the numbers:

June 2011 FDI rose only 2.83% from June 2010 to $12.86 billion.

May’s FDI growth was 13.43%- $9.225 billion.

January-June, actual FDI rose 18.4% year-to-year to $60.89 billion.

January-May FDI grew 23.4%, totaling $48.03 billion.

