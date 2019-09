You know the dollar has been in freefall since the middle of the summer. Via Morgan Stanley here’s a handy look at which currencies have appreciated the most since then.



The big winner? The Swedish Krona. Note that the much-hyped yen is just in the middle of the pack.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.