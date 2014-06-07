Foreign Chefs, Bricklayers And Tilers Can Now Gain Permanent Visas Without Employer Sponsorship

Getty/Neilson Barnard

Under new migration laws foreign chefs, bricklayers and tilers will now be able to apply for a permanent visa without sponsorship, in what the Coalition says will address alleged labour shortages.

The Australian reports, the new rules could see up to 2283 overseas chefs apply for a place in the program, with another 1401 places for bricklayers and 948 for floor and wall tilers.

But industry unions do not accept the alleged skills shortages.

Building unions say: “All categories are close to record lows with little difficulty finding employees or subcontractors in the building industry”, according to the latest national survey by the Master Builders.

But Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Michaelia Cash says, “Australia must be readily available to safeguard business from labour and skills shortages” and more workers will be welcomed in regional areas where demand is high.

“It would be simplistic to say that there is always an Australian willing and available to fill a particular position in various geographical locations within Australia, and it is the role of the skilled migration program to fill the gap,” she said.

