The Explosion Of America's Foreign-Born Population In 10 Charts

Michael Kelley
usa

Photo: U.S. Census Bureau

The U.S. foreign-born population has reached its highest level since 1920, according to a new Census Bureau report.The 2010 American Community Survey, an annual poll of about 3 million U.S. households, found that the number of foreign-born U.S. residents rose from 31 million in 2000 to 40 million in 2010.

We’ve picked out 10 facts that provide a portrait of non-native U.S. residents.

More than half of the foreign-born population lives in four states: California, New York, Texas and Florida

The largest percentage lives in California

Most of the increase in foreign-born population came between 2000 and 2006

Foreign-born households are larger than native households

Non-natives are more likely to be married

Foreign-born women were more likely to have given birth in the 12 months prior to the study

The non-native population had higher participation in the labour force than the native population

Yet foreign-born households earned less in the 12 months prior to being surveyed

Foreign-born individuals are much less likely to have health insurance

17.5 million out of the 40 million foreign-born residents are naturalized citizens

The situation is much more difficult for undocumented immigrants

Check out the faces of 6 illegal immigrants living in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.