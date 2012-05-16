The Explosion Of America's Foreign-Born Population In 10 Charts

Photo: U.S. Census Bureau

The U.S. foreign-born population has reached its highest level since 1920, according to a new Census Bureau report.The 2010 American Community Survey, an annual poll of about 3 million U.S. households, found that the number of foreign-born U.S. residents rose from 31 million in 2000 to 40 million in 2010.



We’ve picked out 10 facts that provide a portrait of non-native U.S. residents.

