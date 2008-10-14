Forgone Conclusion: DreamWorks Strikes Distribution Deal With Universal

Surprising, well, no one, DreamWorks 2.0’s new distributor is…*drumroll*…Universal.



Duh.

The agreement will cover six films a year, for five years, beginning in 2009.

Universal will also reportedly receive an incredibly low distribution fee of 8%.

Actually I’m a little ashamed that I, like much of the media, bought in to the possibility that Fox or Disney would take away Universal’s Dream.

Frankly, the only thing we’re surprised about is that the deal was struck so quickly.

Now, all Spielberg and Stacey Snider have to do is lock up that $600 million in debt. Piece of cake…

Speaking of which, does the deal include that $150-million loan?

Photo Illustration by Sharon Waxman

