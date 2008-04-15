Foreclosures Jump 57% in March

Foreclosure filings spiked 57% Y/Y in March, or 5% compared with the previous month. According to RealtyTrac, an online marketer of foreclosure properties, 234,685 homes were hit with foreclosure notices this month, of which 51,393 ultimately foreclosed. The number of homes reposessed by banks is up 129% Y/Y.



No signs of a bottom in the housing market yet.

