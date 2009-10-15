Foreclosures Hit All-Time High

Foreclosures hit another all-time high in Q3 with almost 938,000 homeowners filing, according to Realty Trac.



This rose at a substantial 5% clip from Q2.

If you’re aren’t feeling the pain, perhaps you don’t live in one of the six states that accounted for 62% of nationwide foreclosures alone:

California – down 1.5%

Florida – -0.7%

Arizona – +5%

Nevada – +9.8%

Illinois – +13.7%

Michigan – +9.5%

Basically, the pace of activity in the old sand states is finally winding down, but the crisis is spreading to the Midwest, and it’s happening fast.

Read the official release here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.