A Nightmare Tale Of Foreclosure Squatters Destroying A neighbourhood

Covington, WA

This nightmare took place in Covington, Washington, but it could happen anywhere.An abandoned home in Crofton Hills suburban development was taken over by squatters. “You’d come home and find them throwing things out of the second-floor window,” neighbour John Wilson told The Seattle Time’s Sanjay Bhatt.



The squatters partied all night and trashed the house and lawn. One of them allegedly threatened to eat Wilson’s dog.

Kicking out the squatters wasn’t easy. The police refused to act because the Crofton Hills Homeowner’s Association had filed a lien against the house’s owner—and no one could get in touch with the owner.

Two months after the squatters moved in, the city finally took action, writes Bhatt:

The local utility shut off the home’s water Sept. 21. On Oct. 3, police moved in and removed the squatters — along with five cats…

That wasn’t the end of it: The house was broken into again and again at night — with the squatters gone by day. Bykonen again asked the bank to secure the house, but the bank said its inspectors had been to the house and reported it “occupied.”

“I understand the frustration … we are unable to do any work while the property is occupied,” the Bank of America representative wrote Oct. 17.

The representative said she put in an order for the locks to be changed in two weeks, if no one was in the house.

On Oct. 28, police removed a blue-haired squatter carrying a Bowie knife with a 12-inch blade. The same day, Bykonen condemned the house as unfit for occupancy, posting red signs on all its doors.

The squatter nightmare was finally over, but the house remains empty. On Nov. 4 it was secured by Bank of America and now it is owned by Freddie Mac.

Read the full horror story at The Seattle Times (via patrick.net).

