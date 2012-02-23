Foreclosure Scout Shares The 'Dirty Tricks And Blatantly Illegal Practices' Of His Job

'Margins....We would aim for 20% after remodel cost, our expenses and to keep the investors happy. Though I have seen up to 50%+ profit on a lucky day, those are very few and far between.

Like I said, we would shoot for 20% and if during that day, week or month everybody is overbidding at a certain auction site, we would just hang out patiently until the realistic prices returned.'

'So I was basically on the phone non-stop with a person in an office we will call him Bob. Bob could do all the work I couldn't while I was driving around. Estimates were vague, I would look at 50-75 houses a day maybe 5-10 minutes per house. I would determine if the house is occupied or vacant, as well if the occupiers were renters or owners. Check the roof, check the kitchen, does it need paint, does it need carpet.

You know the square footage from the information you had already before you showed up so carpet is easy to estimate. When I say estimates were vague, I mean something like if the house needs a kitchen $10K, new roof $20K. With the number of houses there is no time to go into detail.

Now at the auction site, if I know the houses are dwindling down and I have time to kill, I can talk with Bob. Bob has a network of guys in the company who he can talk with about post flip values. When I'm driving around Bob is looking at my assessments and pictures and he's determining the post flip value.

In general, if you keep your top bid at a 20% profit and you are flipping enough houses you will in the long run average 20% with the gains and losses. It's basically a two-man job, Bob values all my assessments then gives me a top bid number while on the phone at auctions.

Source: Reddit via Pastebin