10 States Where You Can Get Unbelievable Discounts On Foreclosed Homes

One in every 681 homes received a foreclosure filing in August, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.And as states with a judicial process push through foreclosures more homes are expected to hit the market.

These foreclosed homes often sell at significant discounts to similar homes that weren’t foreclosed on.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s August foreclosure report to highlight the 10 states that with the highest discounts on foreclosed homes.

Note: Savings are measured by comparing average sales prices with average foreclosure sales price.

Pennsylvania

Foreclosure savings:
44 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$114,531

Worst county:
York

1 in every 1,194 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Arkansas

Foreclosure savings:
44 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$101,676

Worst county:
Washington

1 in every 2,393 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Iowa

Foreclosure savings:
45 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$83,287

Worst county:
Mills

1 in every 1,010 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Ohio

Foreclosure savings:
46 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$77,487

Worst county:
Lucas

1 in every 556 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Michigan

Foreclosure savings:
48 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$63,292

Worst county:
Lenawee

1 in every 593 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Massachusetts

Foreclosure savings:
49 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$200,511

Worst county:
Plymouth

1 in every 1,220 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Kentucky

Foreclosure savings:
49 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$64,880

Worst county:
Jefferson

1 in every 1,210 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Illinois

Foreclosure savings:
50 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$119,855

Worst county:
Kane

1 in every 298 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Louisiana

Foreclosure savings:
57 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$98,973

Worst county:
Saint Tammany

1 in every 1,185 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

Connecticut

Foreclosure savings:
73 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$129,825

Worst county:
New London

1 in every 1,130 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Source: RealtyTrac

