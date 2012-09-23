10 States Where You Can Get Unbelievable Discounts On Foreclosed Homes

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
One in every 681 homes received a foreclosure filing in August, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.And as states with a judicial process push through foreclosures more homes are expected to hit the market.
These foreclosed homes often sell at significant discounts to similar homes that weren’t foreclosed on.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s August foreclosure report to highlight the 10 states that with the highest discounts on foreclosed homes.
Note: Savings are measured by comparing average sales prices with average foreclosure sales price.
Foreclosure savings:
44 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$114,531
Worst county:
York
1 in every 1,194 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
44 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$101,676
Worst county:
Washington
1 in every 2,393 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
45 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$83,287
Worst county:
Mills
1 in every 1,010 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
46 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$77,487
Worst county:
Lucas
1 in every 556 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
48 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$63,292
Worst county:
Lenawee
1 in every 593 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
49 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$200,511
Worst county:
Plymouth
1 in every 1,220 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
49 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$64,880
Worst county:
Jefferson
1 in every 1,210 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
50 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$119,855
Worst county:
Kane
1 in every 298 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
57 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$98,973
Worst county:
Saint Tammany
1 in every 1,185 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
73 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$129,825
Worst county:
New London
1 in every 1,130 housing units received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Source: RealtyTrac
