10 States Where You Can Get Unbelievable Discounts On Foreclosed Homes

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

One in every 681 homes received a foreclosure filing in August, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.And as states with a judicial process push through foreclosures more homes are expected to hit the market.



These foreclosed homes often sell at significant discounts to similar homes that weren’t foreclosed on.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s August foreclosure report to highlight the 10 states that with the highest discounts on foreclosed homes.

Note: Savings are measured by comparing average sales prices with average foreclosure sales price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.