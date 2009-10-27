Foreclosed On Couple Charged With Torturing Loan Modifiers

A couple whose home was placed in foreclosure was charged in California with torturing loan modification agents they believed had swindled them.



Reuters: As Los Angeles housing advocates launched a campaign warning of mortgage rescue scams, a couple hit by foreclosure are charged with torturing two loan-modification agents they suspected of fraud, authorities said on Monday.

The couple, Daniel Weston and Mary Ann Parmelee, and three other people are accused of luring their two victims to an office where the men were tied up, held for hours and beaten, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County district attorney said.

Police were called after one of the victims managed to escape, said the spokeswoman, Shiara Davila-Morales. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the town of Glendale, just north of Los Angeles.

The couple believed the victims were doing nothing to help with couple with their loan modification and wanted their money back. Three other people were also charged for participating in the crime.

This is not the only foreclosure-related violence in the last month. On September 29, police in Arizona fatally shot at 64-year-old man who shot at police and refused to give up his home of nearly 30 years.

