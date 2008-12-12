Foreclosed Decorator To George Harrison, Pet Shop Boys, Rothschilds Squatting In Own $2.4 Mil Mansion

This is the latest in what we can guess will be a spate of rich-and-foreclosed-upon stories. Here, a British interior design star, and niece of big time writer Erich von Däniken, is currently squatting in her own $2.4 million mansion after falling behind on mortgage payments. We’re sure once word gets out about what she’s doing, she won’t be squatting much longer.



The Guardian: “It has become a £1.6m squat,” [Samantha] Von Däniken, who has three children, told the Guardian yesterday as she held her dog, Hector, on the doorstep of her home. She was let back into the house by bailiffs – claiming she needed to remove her furniture – and then claimed squatters’ rights four weeks ago…

By the time she was evicted in August, she had run up a debt of more than £1m and it was costing her £8,000 in monthly payments.

One of her plans was to turn the property into a “bohemian bed and breakfast” place combined with a healing retreat. But given that the boiler was stripped out by burglars after her eviction, the house is now so cold you can see your breath; additionally, the bathrooms have been ripped out and the only lavatory is in an outhouse.

Photo from The Guardian

