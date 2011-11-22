Foreclosed Homeowners Call On Occupy Oakland To Fight Chase Bank

Photo: Indy Bay

After Occupy Oakland was booted from Oscar Grant Plaza last week, protesters floated to Snow Park at 19th St. and Telegraph until being evicted Sunday morning.Combining their need for a home and the Occupy cause, the group has occupied the yard of a home being foreclosed upon by Chase.



According to the Daily Kos it began last night with a tweet:

@KissMyEntireAzz: Homeowner in foreclosure seeks occupiers at his property in Oakland

Protester Susie Cagle quickly followed up by tweeting:

#occupyoakland 18 & Linden lot has 20-30 occupiers, 5-10 tents and tarps. One cop car just drove by slowly.

#occupyoakland Oh wait, more like 10-20 tents. Chase is foreclosing as of March. Ppl in touch w renters of the lot, though, not the owners.

The property is at 18th and Linden, and puts a new twist on the Oakland camps, which the Mercury News yesterday declared non-existent.