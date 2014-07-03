MAP: Here Are The Regions That Might Get Slammed By Hurricane Arthur

Tropical Storm Arthur was upgraded to a Hurricane early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said. Arthur is expected to move over the North Carolina Outer Banks Thursday night and slam the East Coast this weekend, which could foil July 4 holiday plans.

The infographic below, from Wunderground.com, shows the forecasted track of the storm and what conditions are needed for a storm to reach hurricane strength.

