Fore! An aeroplane Door Just Crashed Down On A Golf Course

While we thought that an engine cover flying off during takeoff was bad, a door falling off mid-flight would be even worse.According to CNN, just that happened when a private plane bound for Pompano Beach had a door fall off over a Florida golf course.



The door fell off the plane, careened through trees and landed on a golf course which was thankfully closed at the time of the incident.

After the door came adrift, the plane diverted to Fort Lauderdale where it landed safely. No passengers were injured…or sucked out through the wide open door.

Check out video of the scene below (via CNN):



