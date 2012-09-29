Ford's Bold New Social Media Strategy Has Inherent Risks

Scott Monty, far left, described Ford’s strategy.

Photo: Business Insider, Max Nisen

At Business Insider’s Social Media ROI Conference yesterday, Ford’s head of global digital communications Scott Monty talked about his company’s approach to social media.For the most part, at large companies social media is run out of communications and marketing departments, possibly extending to customer service.



Monty said that Ford’s social media plan in coming years will be to move beyond that. “Our priority really is to start taking social across the entire enterprise, not just the usual departments … to help anybody in the company embrace social.”

Any department interested in joining in Ford’s social media efforts, from design to manufacturing to sustainability, will get the support and resources to do so, under central guidance.

Monty didn’t get specific on which departments or people might come first, but he revealed the strategy behind it. In what he calls a “140 character society” where people have little time, Ford has had success engaging people with content that humanizes the company and adds value by providing information that isn’t otherwise available, he says.

The hope is that interacting with individuals or departments not usually on social media or previously restricted to explicitly personal accounts will do exactly that.

The challenge, as is it usually is with social media, will be to prevent unfortunate gaffes and keep everybody on message. Too many different voices could muddle Ford’s overall strategy.

NOW READ: Two Reasons Why The Next Ford CEO Is Screwed >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.