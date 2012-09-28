Ford's Social Media Manager Just Made GM Look Ridiculous

Photo: The Social Media Marketing blog

Scott Monty, Ford’s global digital/multimedia communications manager, told Business Insider’s Social Media ROI conference audience in New York today that “social media gets a bad rap as a far as ROI is concerned.”His comments come in the context of General Motors’ move in May to yank its $10 million ad budget from Facebook after deciding, right before the social network’s IPO, that ads on Facebook don’t work.



Monty wasn’t referring directly to GM, but clearly he’s happy to see GM cede territory in social media. He continued, rhetorically, making the point that there are just certain things companies have to do because consumers expect them:

“What’s the ROI of a TV commercial? What’s the ROI of a press release? What’s the ROI of putting your pants on every day? It’s hard to measure but there’s negative consequences for not doing it.”

