Ford's final Falcon has one part that shows the future of the Australian car industry

The Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo Sprint, the last ever Falcon alongside its V8 brother features a global Ford first carbon-fibre air intake system which was designed in Australia and will be built by a supplier for the Joint Strike Fighter project.

Ford announced today that the final Falcon will be the first of its kind to use a high-strength, lightweight composite on its intake, replacing the usual moulded plastic.

The first for the company globally was developed in Melbourne alongside auto engineering firm Premcar and is being manufactured by Quickstep, the military supplier who is contributing parts to the F35 Joint Strike Fighter.

Ford has developed the part to handle the higher compression and faster turbo spooling. The carbon is also significantly stronger than your standard plastic design and is much more responsive.

Ford Australia CEO Graeme Whickman said: “The Falcon XR6 Sprint’s new innovative carbon fibre engine air intake is the latest example of how our local engineers and suppliers will reshape the auto industry well into the future.”

He also added that: “The Falcon’s legacy will live on well beyond this year through our designers and engineers that will continue to innovate to make Australian’s lives better.”

After the last Falcon and Commodore roll off the production line and the factories close, both Ford and Holden will be focusing themselves as an engineering and design hub.

Ford Australia has invested almost $2 billion in the past six years to R&D, including $300 million in 2015 alone as it continues to be Ford’s Asia Pacific development hub, developing many of Ford’s upcoming global cars.

Similarly Holden is set to become a global design hub for General Motors, with several pieces of its work shown off recently, including the Chevrolet Bolt electric car and the Opel GT coupe concept.

