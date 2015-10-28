Ford's CEO on Donald Trump's Mexico claims: 'Facts don't cease to exist because they're ignored'

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on October 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been claiming that he berated Ford into bringing jobs back to the US from Mexico.

Ford has refuted Trump’s claim. But that didn’t stop the real-estate magnate from going on the “Today” show Tuesday to again take credit for Ford’s alleged actions.

Conveniently, Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, providing CEO mark Fields with an opportunity to clarify the issue during a conference call.

“As a company we deal with the facts — facts are stubborn things,” he said, in response to a reporter’s question. “Facts don’t cease to exist because they’re ignored.”

Ford moved production of some medium-duty F-650 and F-750 pickup trucks from Mexico to Ohio in 2011. But, as Fields noted, that was before Trump’s White House aspirations appeared.

“We made decision back in 2011, long before the candidates announced,” Fields said.

He added that in fact the decision was made before the last presidential election.

