Ford's Alan Mulally: No Matter The Size, Ford Will Be The Best In Fuel Efficiency

This week, Ford Motor Company showcased the C-Max, one of 10 models in the company’s new line of small vehicles.But whether you’re interested in a Focus, a Mustang convertible, or a fully-loaded Explorer, President and CEO Alan Mulally promises one thing: the company will not rest on its laurels.



“Every vehicle we have we continuously improve every year,” said Mulally, who spoke to Benzinga while attending this year’s North American International Auto Show. “What you’re gonna see out of Ford is absolute focus on consistency and purpose.”

That focus is what led the company to bring back the Taurus. “That was kind of the old Ford,” Mulally said. “We had made a couple of them that kind of looked like a football. They didn’t sell very well, so we stopped making it.”

But the Taurus was a brand that Americans loved. It was the number-one vehicle in the country, selling more than seven million units, Mulally noted.

“What’s really neat is that consumers around the world have really come together on what’s important in quality, fuel efficiency, safety and smart design,” he continued. “Remember when small vehicles used to be cheap and cheerful? Well, now people are making a lifestyle decision by the size of their car. So you’re gonna see every vehicle that we make [will] have the same quality, the best fuel efficiency, across the line.”

Mulally also said that Ford is dedicated to offering vehicles that meet the needs of energy-conscious consumers.

“The neat thing about the Ford plant is that we wanted to have a very robust portfolio of products that, as energy prices increase, we’ll have a full portfolio,” Mulally said. “We want people to still have choices – Ford cars and trucks, whatever works for their lifestyle. And also, no matter what the size of the vehicle is, whether it’s a Fiesta, Focus or F-150, every vehicle will be the best in fuel efficiency in its class.”

Along with the C-Max, Ford used the auto show to promote its entire line of C-size vehicles, which Mulally said is the most efficient platform in the world. “[We have] a four-door, a five-door, a hatchback, a small SUV, a wagon, the ST,” he said. “Then we showed the electrification of Ford, so you can get a hybrid, which we have led in the United States.

“You can also see a plug-in hybrid, which has a little bit bigger battery, and you also can choose an all-electric vehicle, in the C size. So our strategy is to give the power and choice to the consumer so they can choose the vehicle they want depending on the infrastructure and their lifestyle.”

