A Ford Dealership's Taking Guns, Furniture, And Livestock For Trade-Ins On Black Friday

A Ford dealership in Laramie, Wyoming takes the cake — or the turkey — for the strangest Black Friday deal ever.



The dealership put out an ad that makes sure consumers know that its “trade anything weekend” actually means that it will trade ANYTHING against a new or old vehicle.

That includes firearms and weapons, livestock (“pigs, beef, poultry, horses, llamas, alpacas … anything breathing!!”), and other “oddities” like hot air balloons and … books. Yes, books are under oddities.

But wait, there’s more! The most interesting trade will win popcorn, drinks, two new release movies, and a pizza.

See the ad below:

