Ford's $550,000 Ferrari fighter will have Australian-made wheels

Ford’s new GT supercar is one of the most sought after cars of 2016, and it’s going to feature wheels made in Geelong.

They will be made by Carbon Revolution, a local business which specialises in making lightweight carbon-fibre wheels for high performance cars. This is the second time Ford has used the Australian company, calling upon them to supply wheels for their track-spec Mustang GT350R.

The car, which will only be built in left-hand drive and won’t be coming to Australia, already has a strong Aussie connection, with Tasmanian Todd Willing styling the car before it was revealed early last year.

Ford will be building just 500 GTs over a two-year period to keep exclusivity high. It will be so exclusive in fact that potential buyers actually have to apply to buy it. Ford says it has received 6,506 applications so far.

The GT pays homage to the 50th anniversary of Ford’s 1966 victory at Le Mans, and will be powered by a twin turbo V6 engine that puts out 450kW of power, paired with a lightweight carbon-fibre chassis.

Only a few cars across the world feature carbon-fibre wheels like the Australian-made ones on the GT, with carbon-fibre wheels banned in all top forms of motorsport across the world.

Ford also designed a new race-spec GT to return to Le Mans next month, however those cars won’t feature the Australian-made wheels.

