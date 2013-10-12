Tour Fordham University's Stunning Campus In The Bronx

This summer, we called Columbia University “

The Most Beautiful College Campus In New York City,” sparking a firestorm as to whether the Ivy League school or Fordham had the more scenic digs.

So, we decided to take a ride up to the Bronx to see if we could come to a conclusion as to which school’s campus reigned supreme. As we did at Columbia, we attended an information session and a campus tour.

And while it may seem a cop out to say they’re too different to compare, it’s the truth. Columbia has a classical Greek-inspired beauty, while Fordham is perhaps the embodiment of the traditional collegiate Gothic aesthetic.

Founded in 1841, Fordham is a Jesuit university and was the first Catholic college in the Northeast. Since then, the school has grown into an academic institution with 15,000 students and a separate campus near Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

The campus harnesses the best qualities of Northeast collegiate culture and Jesuit tradition, with green quads and Gothic buildings sharing space with one of the most gorgeous churches anywhere in the city.

