Ford Workers Reject Concessions Even The UAW Supported

92% of factory workers for Ford (F) in Missouri have voted against concessions which would have put them in line with those of the United Auto Workers (UAW).



This was a deal that even UAW leaders had supported promoted, to no avail.

While Ford has avoided bankruptcy thus far, these workers pushing their luck and ignoring the economic realities of their employer.

Bloomberg: The concessions are the second round of givebacks sought by the automaker this year. In March, 59 per cent of production workers and 58 per cent of skilled-trades employees approved concessions that included giving up annual bonuses and cost-of- living increases and some layoff benefits.

UAW President Ron Gettelfinger visited with workers from a Ford plant in Louisville, Kentucky, yesterday to promote the contract changes to workers. He called the deal a “win-win” for the union and the automaker, according to a report yesterday in the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“What we’re going to appeal to our members to do is sit down with their family and talk about how this agreement impacts them personally, and then make up their minds,” the paper quoted Gettelfinger as saying yesterday before meeting with some of Ford’s 1,900 factory workers.

The plant now builds the Explorer sport-utility vehicle and is set to begin producing the Escape small SUV and Kuga model for export to Europe in 2011, three people familiar with the plan have said.

The UAW leadership is putting its credibility on the line to sell this accord, Chaison said.

“If the contract is voted down, it will essentially be a vote of no confidence in the Ford leadership at the UAW,” Chaison said. “Even if it gets ratified, there could be a substantial faction against it, which will hurt the union.”

The full Bloomberg article is worth a read.

