Ford Has Big Plans To Remake Its Best-Selling F-150 Truck In aluminium

Photo: Ford

In an effort to improve fuel economy, Ford is unveiling a drastically different truck body for its F-150 model made mostly of aluminium, according to the Wall Street Journal.Ford’s decision is in response to the Obama administration’s fuel economy regulations that will require all U.S. vehicles to average 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. Ford’s F-150 is the company’s only truck model that must meet these regulations.



The change from steel to aluminium would reduce the F-150’s weight by 700 pounds, or roughly 15 per cent, Ford executives familiar with the plans told the WSJ.

This weight reduction will increase the F-150’s miles per gallon fuel efficiency to meet 2020 fuel efficiency standards — a 25 per cent mpg increase. According to Ford’s website, the most fuel efficient 2012 F-150 model gets 17 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway.

In order to compensate for the change in material, the F-150 will also have a more “muscular design,” a Ford designer told the WSJ.

Ford will implement the new truck body in its 2014 models.

