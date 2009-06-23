Ford Will Receive Billions From The DOE

The Department of Energy will announce a plan to loan billions of dollars to Ford tomorrow, according to various reports.



Ford is expected to get the money as part of the DOE’s $25 billion program to fund alternative energy auto research.

The Detroit News points out in December, as part of its viability plan, Ford told the Senate it expected to receive $5 billion through the program by 2011.

