Ford Announces A Huge Hiring Increase In The US

The 2013 1.0-liter Fiesta.

Photo: Alex Davies

US automaker Ford said Friday it plans to add 2,200 salaried jobs in the US, its biggest increase in such positions in 10 years.The number two US automaker said in a statement the new jobs would be primarily in engineering, production, and IT.



The company had previously pledged to add 2,350 hourly workers as it invests in and expands manufacturing plants in the US.

The new jobs are part of how Ford plans to fulfil a promise it made to the United Auto Workers union during contract negotiations to add 12,000 US jobs by 2015.

Ford, which suffered during the 2008 financial crisis, has come back strong after major restructuring and product revamps in North America.

Last year, the company hired 8,100 new employees, in both salaried and hourly positions.

The company emphasised that around a thousand of the posts created by bringing back operations that had been done elsewhere, including in Mexico and Japan.

Ford employs some 172,000 people and maintains 65 plants worldwide.

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

Now see how Ford’s plan to make Lincoln relevant again is working so far >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.