An attractive blonde driver and a Mustang GT helped Ford to prank unsuspecting men

Ford has decided to join in on the Valentine’s Day fun with three-minutes of smoking tires and confused men in a commercial titled “Speed Dating.”

The premise is pretty simple: Take a group of unsuspecting guys, put them each in a fast car with a pretty blonde and let the fun begin. The result is pure marketing gold!

To get the men into the bright-red, 435-horsepower Mustang GT (rigged with hidden cameras), Ford set each of the guys up on a blind date with a demure young woman in a Dallas coffee shop. As the each date ended, the young woman would offer to drive the men home in her car.

To create a sense of vulnerability and to give each guy a chance to show off their machismo, the woman would act as if she were uncomfortable behind the wheel of powerful sports car. This ploy worked like a charm.

One of the guys offers to take the wheel and show her “what this thing can do.”

Another instructed her on when to shift gears.

One guy told her he’s a “ninja.” Whatever that means.

What they don’t know is that this lady isn’t uncomfortable behind the wheel. And she certainly doesn’t need them to show her what the Stang can do.

In fact, she’s Prestin Persson. According to Car and Driver Magazine , she’s a stunt driver, rally racer, drifter, and an instructor at Willow Springs Raceway.

In other words, she knows her way around a car. A fast car.

Each of men in the commercial appeared for the blind date as a means to try out for a dating reality show. But none of the men were aware of the camera, which made for some truly hilarious reactions.

Youtube/ Ford Today Not having fun at the moment

While of the some of men took the unexpected, autocross-like driving exhibition in stride, others didn’t handle it so well. One asked why she was driving so fast. Another guy just sat silently with a look of anguish on his face.

So gentlemen — the next time a blind date offers to drive you home … don’t belittle her driving abilities! She might be a professional stunt driver and you might be in for the ride of your life.

Here’s the commercial in its entirety:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

