Ford's 'Big Nugget' is a tiny home built inside a Transit cargo van — see inside the 4-'room' vehicle

Ford unveiled the Big Nugget, a campervan built on a Ford Transit body, in August.

Big Nugget has four separate spaces that could be considered separate rooms: the driver and passenger area, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette.

The van was created in partnership with camper brand Westfalia and will be available next year in European markets.

Ford has unveiled its Big Nugget Campervan, the next iteration in the Nugget family.

The previous iteration of the Transit Custom Nugget camper was released to the European market earlier this year. There are now four examples in the Transit Custom series: Big Nugget, the original Transit Custom, the PHEV example, and the Nugget.

The automaker claims this latest edition is the “more versatile, spacious and practical.”

Big Nugget was created in partnership with camper specialist Westfalia and built on the chassis of a Ford Transit FT350 L3H3.

There are four clearly defined areas: the driver and front passenger seats, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette. The bedroom is made up of a 6.6-foot long cold foam mattress bed designed to fit two people. Half of the bed can be folded up to allow for more storage space.



“The new Big Nugget is the logical extension and addition to our Nugget family … it is the perfect upgrade for the fans of the previous Nugget models but at the same time also a great alternative for campers who want to switch from a large body structure to a more compact vehicle without sacrificing comfort,” said Thomas Juraschek, head of commercial vehicles at Ford, said in a prepared statement.

The electric system’s two 95-Ah batteries provides power to the three 230-volt sockets, two 12-volt power points, and two USB charging ports around the camper. For some brightness, there are dimmable LED lights around the van.

Take a look at Big Nugget, which is powered by two 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbodiesel engines that have an output of either 105 or 185 horsepower:

There’s 13 cubic meters, about 459 feet, of interior space, and two meters, about 6.6 feet, of standing height.

The driver and passenger seats can be rotated into a living and dining area.

The kitchenette includes a two-burner gas stove, a sink, storage units, and a 70-litre, about 2.47 cubic feet, refrigerator. There’s also a hot water heater on the camper.

The middle of the vehicle is the bathroom, which has a toilet, sink, mirrored cabinet, and shower. The water and waste tanks each hold 100 litres, about 26.4 gallons.

The van will be offered for sale in the first half of 2020 in Europe. Pricing has not been announced yet.

