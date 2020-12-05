THE NEW FOREFRONT AT FORD: What you need to know about the auto giant's new leaders and plans for the future

The past year has seen a series of management shake-ups at the Ford Motor Company, even amid some of its mosthistoric new-car launches in recent history. In October, CEO Jim Hackett gave way to another Jim â€” Jim Farley, the guy who, rather than spitting out another rehearsed line from his public-relations team, once said “F— GM.“
But the rejiggerings have been less about reacting to the business as it is, and more about looking toward the future: one full of electric and autonomous vehicles, where tiny Tesla has become the world’s most valuable automaker, where data and subscriptions may matter more than horsepower.
Business Insider has the full timeline of the changes and what they mean below. But first, you should get to know Ford’s new executive ranks.
February 2020
- Ford announces big leadership changes, including naming Jim Farley as COO, as it continues $US11 billion restructuring
July 2020
- Ford CEO Jim Hackett has finally come into his own as the carmaker launches its much anticipated Bronco SUV
August 2020
- Ford’s CEO switch-out shows that the automaker is still a family business â€” and that Bill Ford is still in charge
- Ford’s new CEO named Amazon, Apple, and Tesla as his key rivals. Industry experts explain why he’s right to worry less about GM.
- Outgoing Ford CEO Jim Hackett never won over Wall Street â€” but he triumphed in his fight to change the carmaker’s culture
- Ford’s outgoing CEO couldn’t match the stock value of Tesla or Nikola, but experts say his biggest moves prepared the old automaker for the future
October 2020
- Ford’s new CEO hopes to win over Wall Street and boost profit margins by doubling down on trucks and Mustangs
November 2020
