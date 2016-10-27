Ford third-quarter earnings beat expectations

Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday before the markets opened, and the automaker made $0.26 per share on an adjusted basis, on $35.9 billion in revenue.

Analysts had expected $0.21 per share.

Ford shares were flat in pre-market trading on Thursday, after closing at $12 on Wednesday.

