One brutal chart shows the writing was on the wall for Ford CEO Mark Fields

Mark Fields was named the Chief Executive Officer of Ford on July 1, 2014. At the time, Ford’s stock was trading at about $US17 per share. It closed at $US10.87 on Friday.

That marks a loss of more than 35% of the company’s market cap over Fields’ tenure. Following the stock price slide, Ford’s market cap is now roughly $US43 billion, trailing GM’s value of $US49 billion. Both companies trail Tesla, which is presently valued at about $US51 billion.

Get the latest Ford stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.