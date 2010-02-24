Ford Shares Crush Toyota, As Jim Lentz Gets Crucified On National TV

Toyota of America CEO Jim Lentz has been getting crucified on national TV all day, as he attempt to respond to bloviating Congressmen eager to score points on his company’s manufacturing issues.



Among the most damning moments: Lentz admitting that the recall might not actually solve the problems.

But you don’t have to actually watch the events to know that’s going on, here’s a chart of Toyota vs. Ford. Any questions?

See below to watch Lentz squirm.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.