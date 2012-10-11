A Ford Executive Says Oracle Sent Him A Letter Trashing Salesforce.com

Photo: Scott Monty

Scott Monty, the top social-media executive at Ford, said that he got two letters from Oracle trashing enterprise-software archrival Salesforce.com.He posted one of the letters, which appeared to be mailed from Oracle’s Troy, Mich. office, on Facebook.



The unsigned missive contained printouts of news stories about Salesforce.com outages; a quote from Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff about the demise of the American car industry; and a report on the background of Patrick Pelata, a recently hired Salesforce executive.

Monty claimed the letter he posted was the second one he’d received.

Oracle PR reps told ZDNet the company was investigating the incident. An Oracle spokesperson contacted by Business Insider declined to comment.

We asked Salesforce.com for more information and we’ll update if we hear back.

Here’s the envelope the letter was mailed in and one of the pages, via Monty’s Facebook page:

Photo: Scott Monty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.