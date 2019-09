Photo: AP

This doesn’t sound like stagnation or a double-dip to us.Ford says October sales were the best of the year.



Earnings are out tomorrow. Expect something pretty hot if they’re tipping this kind of good news this evening.

Back in early September we told you: The double dip is dead >

