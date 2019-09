Ford's (F) Mulally: We Need Money Fast

It’s auto panic day in the markets after horrendous results from GM (GM) and Ford (F). CEOs of both companies are furiously talking to politicians, pressuring the new President Elect and most importantly taking their case to the viewers of CNBC. That last group may be the hardest to win over if the results of the CNBC-LinkedIn poll are to believe. Nearly 80% of respondents clicked “NO” when asked if there should be a bailout.



Ford CEO Alan Mulally Told auto super-reporter Phil Lebeau:

That money allocated to building new energy efficient plants is needed ASAP.

The $7.7 billion cash burn in the third quarter was high in part due to ramp up costs for the new F-150 truck.

So goes GM, so goes Ford. The two companies are interdependent (same supplier base) and if GM is warning about liquidity then you can extrapolate the same fears to Ford (though Mullaly also said that he wouldn’t “speculate” on this).

———

Full Transcript:

PHIL LEBEAU: WE’LL GET RIGHT TO IT WITH ALAN MULALLY WHO JOINS ME FROM

FORD HEADQUARTERS OVER IN DEARBORN. THANKS FOR JOINING US HERE ON “POWER

LUNCH.”

ALAN MULALLY: YOU’RE WELCOME.

LEBEAU: LET’S GET STRAIGHT TO IT. YOU LOSE $3 BILLION IN THE THIRD

QUARTER. YOU BURN THROUGH 7.7 BILLION, AND YET WHEN YOU AND I TALKED

THIS MORNING YOU INDICATED YOU DON’T WANT TO LOSE MONEY, YOU DON’T LOSE

CASH, BUT YOU STILL BELIEVE THAT YOU’RE POSITIONED, IF YOU CAN WEATHER

THE STORM, YOU’RE POSITIONED TO COME THROUGH THIS. HOW DO YOU JUSTIFY

THAT TO THE INVESTORS OUT THERE?

MULALLY: WELL, CLEARLY IT GOES BACK TO OUR FUNDAMENTAL PLAN, PHIL, AND

WE WENT TO THE MARKETS OVER A YEAR AND A HALF AGO TO RAISE WHAT WE

THOUGHT WAS THE CAPITAL WE NEEDED, NOT ONLY TO FUND THE TRANSFORMATION

OF OUR PRODUCT LINE IN OUR PRODUCTION FACILITIES, BUT ALSO TO HAVE A

CUSHION IN CASE THE GLOBAL ECONOMY SLOWED, AND CLEARLY THAT IS

HAPPENING, AND WE’RE MANAGING THAT CASH VERY CAREFULLY. WE REPORTED THAT

HAD WE ENDED THE QUARTER WE ARE $19 BILLION IN CASH PLUS OUR CREDIT LINE

WHICH TAKES US UP TO ABOUT $30 BILLION, AND ALSO WE POINTED OUT THAT WE

BELIEVE THE MOST IMPORTANT THING WE DO IS TO SIZE OUR PRODUCTION FOR

CURRENT DEMAND WHICH WE CONTINUE TO DO AND KEEP INVESTING IN OUR NEW

PRODUCT LINE, A FUEL EFFICIENT, SMALL, MEDIUM AND LARGE VEHICLE, SO

WE’RE GOING TO STAY ON THAT PLAN. SO I THINK THIS HAS BEEN OUR PLAN ALL

THE WAY ALONG, AND I THINK TODAY WE SHOWED THAT WE’RE IMPLEMENTING THAT

PLAN.

LEBEAU: ALAN, AT RATE WHICH YOU’RE BURNING THROUGH CASH, 2.5 BILLION A

MONTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER, HOW MUCH LONGER CAN FORD CONTINUE TO SUSTAIN

THAT CASH BURN RATE BEFORE YOU HAVE TO SAY, LISTEN, WE’RE GETTING CLOSE

TO THE POINT WHERE WE NEED TO CONSIDER BANKRUPTCY OR SOME OTHER OPTION,

PRESSING THE GOVERNMENT FOR MONEY?

MULALLY: I UNDERSTAND, PHIL, AND WITH RESPECT TO THE THIRD QUARTER, I

MIGHT JUST POINT OUT THAT IT WAS A LITTLE BIT OF AN UNUSUAL QUARTER

BECAUSE WE CONSCIOUSLY DECREASED THE PRODUCTION OF OUR 2008 F-150, OUR

TRUCK — OUR INDUSTRY LEADING TRUCK IN THE UNITED STATES.

LEBEAU: RIGHT.

MULALLY: AND WE DID THAT BECAUSE THE DEALER STOCKS HAD GOTTEN HIGH. WE

WANTED TO BRING DOWN THAT EXCESS INVENTORY SO WE HAVE WOULD A TERRIFIC

LAUNCH FOR OUR NEW F-150. WE DID THAT. THE PRODUCTION IN THE THIRD

QUARTER WAS DOWN TREMENDOUSLY SO THAT AFFECTED PROFITS AS WELL AS

PAYABLES SO THAT CASH BURN WAS QUITE A BIT HIGHER THAN WHAT WOULD BE A

NORMAL CASH BURN. NOW HAVING SAID THAT, YOUR QUESTION GOING FORWARD IS

THAT WITH THE SLOWING ECONOMY, WE ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT WE’RE GOING

TO TAKE VERY DECISIVE ACTION TO RAISE BETWEEN 14 BILLION AND 17 BILLION

OF CASH IMPROVEMENT SO THAT WE CAN OFFSET THIS DECLINE ENVIRONMENT AND

CONTINUE TO INVEST IN OUR PRODUCTS IN THE FUTURE, AND WE LAID OUT THOSE

ACTIONS TODAY ALSO.

LEBEAU: ALAN, YOU WERE IN WASHINGTON YESTERDAY WITH THE HEADS OF GENERAL

MOTORS AND CHRYSLER AS WELL AS UAW. HOW QUICKLY DO YOU NEED THE

GOVERNMENT TO GIVE YOU AT LEAST THE 25 BILLION TO ASSIST IN THE VIVA

FUND FOR THE UAW RETIREMENT HEALTH CARE PLAN AS WELL AS WHAT KIND OF

DIRECT INFUSION DO YOU WANT FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT?

MULALLY: WELL, THAT’S ABSOLUTELY CORRECT, PHIL, BECAUSE WE WENT TOGETHER

TO EXPLAIN THE SITUATION OF THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY IN THE UNITED

STATES, AGAIN, AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF THE ECONOMIC SITUATION IN THE

UNITED STATES WHICH IS CLEARLY MOVING FURTHER INTO A RECESSION. SO THE

DISCUSSION THAT WE HAD REALLY EVOLVED AROUND THREE MAIN POINTS. THE

FIRST ONE THAT YOU MENTIONED IS, IS THE MONEY THAT WAS ALLOCATED DURING

THE 2007 ENERGY INDEPENDENCE AND SECURITY ACT LAST YEAR BY CONGRESS. AND

THEY SET ASIDE $25 BILLION THAT WOULD BE USED TO CONVERT INEFFICIENT

PLANS TO FUEL EFFICIENT PLAINS AND THE ENABLING TECHNOLOGY TO BRING ON

FUEL EFFICIENT VEHICLES. WE WERE PART THAT. WE AGREE WITH IT AND THEY

JUST PUT OUT THE GUIDELINES FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY YESTERDAY AND

NOW WE WILL APPLY FOR THOSE LOANS TO ACCELERATE THE FUEL-EFFICIENT

VEHICLES. THE SECOND PART OF WHAT HAVE WE TALKED TO THE GOVERNMENT ABOUT

WAS ASSOCIATED WITH FREEING UP THE CREDIT AVAILABILITY, AND, OF COURSE,

WE HAVE FORD MOTOR CREDIT WHICH IS A TREMENDOUS ASSET FOR US, SO WE HAVE

ACCESSED NOW $4 BILLION OUT OF THAT PAPER-BACKED ASSET FACILITY TO HELP

US FINANCE THE VEHICLES WITH OUR CUSTOMERS. THE THIRD PART THAT YOU

MENTIONED, WE ALSO TALKED ABOUT, YOU KNOW, IF THE ECONOMY CONTINUES TO

DETERIORATE AND OVERWHELMS US ALL, YOU KNOW, THE AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY IS

A CRITICAL PART OF THE UNITED STATES ECONOMY, NEARLY 3.5 MILLION JOBS

ARE ASSOCIATED WITH IT, HIGH TECHNOLOGY, THE INDUSTRIAL BASE, THAT IF

THAT HAPPENED, SHOULDN’T WE HAVE A PLAN FOR A BRIDGE LOAN THAT IF IT DID

HAPPEN IT WOULD BE ABLE TO GET US THROUGH THIS. WE’LL PAY IT BACK, GET

US THROUGH THIS SO THAT WE ARE PART OF THE ANSWER ON THE RECOVERY OF THE

ECONOMY. SO THOSE ARE THE THREE THINGS WE TALKED ABOUT.

LEBEAU: ALAN, GENERAL MOTORS JUST SAID IN ITS RELEASE THAT THEY ARE AT

THE POINT NOW WHERE LIQUIDITY IS IN QUESTION FOR THE EARLY PART OF 2009.

WE’RE NOW TALKING ABOUT THE POTENTIAL BANKRUPTCY OF GENERAL MOTORS. IF

GENERAL MOTORS WERE TO GO INTO BANKRUPTCY, WOULD IT BRING FORD INTO

BANKRUPTCY?

MULALLY: WELL, THAT’S A SPECULATION THAT, YOU KNOW, I REALLY CAN’T GET

INTO TODAY, PHIL, BUT CLEARLY WE ARE, YOU KNOW, WATCHING THESE

DEVELOPMENTS THAT I HAVEN’T SEEN THE INFORMATION THAT YOU’RE TALKING

ABOUT, BUT CLEARLY WE’RE VERY, VERY INTERDEPENDENT. WE HAVE THE SAME

SUPPLY BASE THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES, AND SO WE’RE VERY

INTERDEPENDENT SO WE’LL MONITOR IT CAREFULLY AND I’LL FIND OUT MORE

ABOUT IT RIGHT AWAY AND THEN WE’LL TAKE ACTION.

LEBEAU: AND LAST QUESTION, ALAN, HOW QUICKLY DO YOU NEED THAT MONEY FROM

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT? DO YOU NEED IT BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR?

MULALLY: NO. THE REAL THING IS, THAT WE WANT TO ACCESS IT AS SOON AS WE

CAN. AND ON THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY PART FOR THE FUEL-EFFICIENT

VEHICLES WE HAVE AGREED THAT WE THINK WE MIGHT BE ABLE TO GET OUR

APPLICATIONS IN FOR THAT DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER AND MAYBE EVEN START

THAT INVESTMENT FOR THE FUTURE FLOWING THEN. ON THE BRIDGE LOAN, WITH

THE ECONOMY, THAT REALLY DEPENDS ON WHERE THE ECONOMY IS. WHERE IT IS

GOING FORWARD BECAUSE CLEARLY THE OCTOBER THAT WE HAD WITH THE SALES

RATE OF 10.8 MILLION IS THE LOWEST THAT ANY OF US HAVE SEEN IN THE

UNITED STATES FOR 35 YEARS, SO I THINK IT’S REALLY DEPENDENT ON WHAT

HAPPENS WITH THE ECONOMY AND WHAT HAPPENS TO THE CONSUMER SPENDING.

LEBEAU: ALAN MULALLY, THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT THE FORD MOTOR

COMPANY, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US FIRST ON CNBC HERE ON “POWER LUNCH.”

