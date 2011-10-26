Ford Crushes Revenue And EPS Estimates

Photo: Flickr/John Hritz

Ford’s Q3 adjusted EPS was 46 cents versus the estimate of 44 cents.Revenue climbed 14.1% to $33.1 billion, beating the expectation for $30.5 billion.



Here’s a look at their regional breakdown. From their press release:

North America: In the third quarter, North America reported a pre-tax operating profit of $1.6 billion, essentially unchanged from a year ago. Higher net pricing and favourable volume and mix were more than offset by higher contribution costs. These costs included higher commodity costs and hedging adjustments, and higher material costs excluding commodities mainly associated with our new products. Wholesales in the third quarter were 642,000 units, up 50,000 units from a year ago. Revenue in the third quarter was $18 billion, up $1.8 billion from a year ago.

South America: In the third quarter, South America reported a pre-tax operating profit of $276 million, compared with a profit of $241 million a year ago. The increase primarily reflects favourable net pricing, volume and mix, and other profits, offset partially by higher structural costs, driven by local inflation, and higher commodity costs. Wholesales in the third quarter were 133,000 units, up 17,000 units. Revenue in the third quarter was $3 billion, up $500 million from a year ago.

Europe: In the third quarter, Europe reported a pre-tax operating loss of $306 million, compared with a loss of $196 million a year ago. The decrease is explained by higher commodity costs, including hedging adjustments, as well as unfavorable exchange, partially offset by improved structural costs. Wholesales in the third quarter were 357,000 units, up 17,000 units. Revenue in the third quarter was $7.8 billion, up $1.6 billion from a year ago.

Asia Pacific Africa: In the third quarter, Asia Pacific Africa reported a pre-tax operating loss of $43 million, compared with a profit of $30 million a year ago. The decline reflects higher costs, unfavorable volume and mix, mainly mix, and unfavorable exchange, offset partially by higher net pricing. Wholesales in the third quarter were 214,000 units, up 9,000 units. Revenue in the third quarter, which excludes sales at unconsolidated China joint ventures, was $2.3 billion, up $500 million from a year ago.

Regarding its outlook for industry-wide auto sales:

In the first nine months of 2011, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales was 12.8 million in the U.S. and 15.3 million in the 19 markets Ford tracks in Europe. Based on the latest outlook for industry volumes, Ford now forecasts the U.S. full year industry volume at 13 million units, compared with a range of 13 million to 13.5 million units previously. For the 19 markets Ford tracks in Europe, Ford now forecasts the industry volume at 15.2 million units, compared with a previous range of 14.8 million to 15.3 million units.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.