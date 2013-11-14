This Little SUV Is Lincoln's Latest Step Towards A Comeback

Ford Motor Company Ford has revealed the Lincoln MKC, a small luxury SUV.

About a year ago, Ford announced a big plan to relaunch Lincoln, its once great, now lame luxury brand. The plan started with the MKZ, an

eye-catching sedan that fell short of our expectations.

But Ford kept critics at bay with the mantra: This is a long process that doesn’t hinge on the success of a single car, and we’re going to put out four new cars in the next four years.

Today, Ford gave us our first look at car number two: the 2015 Lincoln MKC.

The little SUV, like the MKZ, looks good. Ford says the timing is right, as the premium utility vehicle segment growing faster than any in the industry — by 25% since 2012 and by 2005 since 2009.

Under the hood is Ford’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that will produce 275 horsepower. Like most new luxury rides, the MKC will offer sport, comfort, and normal drive modes.

From the photos and details in the press release, there’s a lot to like about the MKC. Let’s start with the cool stitching on the interior, and the fact that there are actual knobs and buttons to control the infotainment system.

The “pedestal” side view mirrors are cool, and Lincoln stuck with its classic split wing grille. Good choice.

We’ll have more to share once we get to see the car in person and take it for a drive. But so far, so good.

