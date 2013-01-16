Ford Chose A Crazy Way To Reveal 'The Future Of Pickup Trucks' In Detroit

Ford unveiled its new vision for a pickup truck at the Detroit Auto Show today, and the auto maker went all out in its presentation.



Instead of removing a sheet like most companies do, Ford actually lowered the truck from the ceiling of the Cobo centre in a dramatic reveal. Business Insider’s Alex Davies, who was on hand for the event, snapped the photos below.

The truck, named the Ford Atlas, is still a concept, but it would be a good addition to Ford’s lineup of F-150s, the company’s best-selling vehicle. The enormous Atlas has Ford’s efficient EcoBoost engine, as well as innovative features designed to make trailer towing and cargo hauling even easier.

In terms of function, the truck has multiple tie-down points on the cargo box walls and load floor, as well as 110-volt electrical outlets to charge power tools. The integrated roof carrying system and hidden extendable ramps make the Atlas suitable for a variety of jobs, the company said.

As for the interior, lightweight leather seats allow for extra legroom for rear passengers, and “floating” instrument pods and glove-friendly buttons make life easier for the driver.

Ford’s EcoBoost engine delivers fuel-economy gains of up to 20 per cent and reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 15 per cent, according to the company. The Atlas also incorporates Ford’s Auto Start-Stop engine technology, which shuts off the engine when the vehicle is stopped in traffic, and suspends the feature when the truck is towing.

So how did the presentation go down? To begin with, the massive pickup truck was suspended from the ceiling of Detroit’s Cobo centre:

Photo: Alex Davies/Business Insider

It was slowly lowered on a platform surrounded by men in hard hats:

Photo: Ford Motor Co.

Finally, it hit the ground (gently), where it was presented by Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s US President:

Photo: Alex Davies/Business Insider

Afterwards, there was a complete mob scene around the car:

Photo: Ford Motor Co.

Here’s a photo of the concept from Ford:

Photo: Ford Motor Co.

And a video of the event, from The Detroit Free Press:



