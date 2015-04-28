Ford reports first-quarter earnings

Ford reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday. They were a slight miss, at $US0.23 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $US33.9 billion

Analysts expected the automaker to earn $US0.25 per share.

“The first quarter was a good start to a year in which our results will grow progressively stronger as the new products we have been launching start to pay off,” CEO Mark Fields said in a statement. “

We are re-confirming that 2015 will be a breakthrough year for Ford as we continue accelerating our One Ford plan, delivering product excellence and driving innovation in every part of the business in a way that benefits all of our stakeholders.”

The North American market and Ford’s credit operations were highlights from the quarter. The company pointed to operating margins for the full year of 8.5-9.5%.

