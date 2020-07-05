Ford just added 3 new off-road performance packages for the Ranger pickup to make it more rugged — see their coolest features

Ford

Ford is offering three new off-road accessory performance packages for the Ranger mid-size pickup truck.

They start from $US2,495 MSRP and go to $US8,995 MSRP.

The Level 1 and Level 2 packs will be available in August. Level 3 will be available next summer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The weather is warm, which means it’s time to go outside and get muddy in a pickup truck. If you have a new Ford Ranger lying around, Ford Performance has some off-road accessories for you to check out.

No, Ford hasn’t given us an update on the much-anticipated-but-not-yet-available Ranger Raptor – but think of these three new accessory packages as the steps you can take between a normal Ranger and the Ranger Raptor.

Ford, according to a press release, says that new 2019 Ranger owners in the US gave their mid-size pickup trucks about $US650 worth of accessories last year alone. The people really do seem to love to accessorize their pickup trucks.

So, clearly, to meet market demand, the automaker is offering three dealer-installed performance accessory packages for 2019 and 2020 four-wheel drive Rangers to those who want a little more ruggedness out of their trucks.

Keep scrolling to see all three.

Ford Performance is offering three new, dealer-installed accessory packages for 2019 and 2020 four-wheel drive Rangers.

Ford Ford Performance Packags.

The first is called the Ford Performance Level 1 package.

Ford Ford Performance Level 1.

There’s an off-road levelling kit.

Ford Ford Performance Level 1.

And Fox shocks for better off-road performance.

Ford Ford Performance Level 1.

It starts at $US2,495 MSRP before installation.

Ford Ford Performance Level 1.

The Ford Performance Level 2 package has features from the Level 1.

Ford Ford Performance Level 2.

But it also has some engine calibrations that increase the horsepower and torque.

Ford Ford Performance Level 2 package front.

Horsepower is increased by 16% to a claimed 315 horsepower.

Ford Ford Performance Level 2.

Torque is increased by almost 20% to a claimed 370 pounds-feet.

There are also fog lamps.

Ford Ford Performance Level 2 package rigid fog lamp.

And blue tow hooks.

Ford Ford Performance Level 2 package tow hook.

The Level 2 package starts at $US4,495 MSRP before installation.

Ford Ford Performance Level 2.

The Ford Performance Level 3 pack has Level 1 and Level 2 features.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3.

Plus it also has a 2.3-litre Ford Performance sport exhaust.

Ford Ford Performance sport exhaust.

There’s a Ford Performance chase rack.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3 chase rack.

A rigid, 40-inch LED light bar kit.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3 light bar.

And red tow hooks!

Ford Ford Performance Level 3 tow hook.

This is easily the most rugged option of the three.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3.

It’s no Raptor.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3.

But it seems close.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3.

More likely, a Ranger with the Performance Level 3 pack is the closest you’ll get to a Ranger Raptor.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3.

Without actually getting a Ranger Raptor, anyway.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3.

It still looks quite fierce.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3.

The Ford Performance Level 3 pack starts at $US8,995 MSRP before installation.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3.

Additionally, each Performance package comes standard with new, 17-inch Dyno Grey wheels.

Ford Ford Performance accessory package with 17-inch Dyno Grey wheels.

And you get an off-road levelling kit and Fox shocks.

Ford Ford Performance tuned Fox shocks.

And Ford Performance graphics on the windshield and bed.

Ford Ford Performance windshield logo.

The Ford Performance Level 1 and 2 packs will be available for order in August.

Ford Ford Performance logo.

The Ford Performance Level 3 pack will be available for order next summer.

Ford Ford Performance Level 3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.