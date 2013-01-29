Ford Smashes Revenue Expectations

Photo: Ford.com

The auto maker reported earnings of $0.31 per share versus expectations of $0.25.

That is the highest pre-tax profit in over a decade.

The profits were driven by a boost in Ford F-Series pickup truck sales in North America.

Revenues came in at $36.5 billion, well ahead of estimates of $33.03 billion in sales.

“The Ford team delivered strong results once again, underscoring that our One Ford plan is working,” said Alan Mulally, Ford president and CEO. “We are well positioned for another strong year in 2013, as we continue our plan to serve customers in all markets around the world with a full family of vehicles — small, medium and large; cars, utilities and trucks — with the very best quality, fuel efficiency, safety, smart design and value.”

Below are highlights from the release:

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ —

Strong full year pre-tax profit was $8 billion, or $1.41 per share, a decrease of $797 million from a year ago

Full year net income was $5.7 billion, or $1.42 per share; excluding impact of 2011 changes in valuation allowance against deferred tax assets, full year 2012 net income was $307 million lower than 2011

Positive Automotive operating-related cash flow was $3.4 billion for the full year and $1 billion for the fourth quarter — the 11th consecutive quarter of positive performance. Ford ended 2012 with Automotive gross cash of $24.3 billion, exceeding debt by $10 billion, and a strong liquidity position of $34.5 billion, an increase of $2.1 billion over 2011

Ford had its highest fourth quarter pre-tax profit in more than a decade — when trucks and SUVs were a more significant portion of the U.S. product mix — at $1.7 billion, or $0.31 per share, an increase of $577 million from fourth quarter 2011. Ford has now posted a pre-tax operating profit for 14 consecutive quarters

Total company fourth quarter net income was $1.6 billion, or $0.40 per share; excluding impact of 2011 changes in valuation allowance against deferred tax assets, fourth quarter net income was $565 million higher than 2011

Total Automotive full-year pre-tax profit of $6.3 billion was driven by Ford North America results, which set fourth quarter and full year records for pre-tax profit and operating margin since Ford began reflecting the region as a separate business unit in 2000. For the full year, Ford North America’s pre-tax profit was $8.3 billion with an operating margin of 10.4 per cent

Ford Credit reported continued solid performance with a full year pre-tax profit of $1.7 billion

For 2013 outlook, Ford expects another strong year, with Total Company operating profit to be about equal to 2012, Automotive operating margin to be about equal to or lower than 2012, and Automotive operating-related cash flow to be higher than 2012

