Ford Jumps After Earnings Beat

Ford’s Q3 financial results beat expectations.

The auto company earned $US0.24 per share, beating analysts’ estimates for $US0.19. This came despite revenue coming in a bit light at $US32.8 billion versus expectations for $US33.3 billion.

“During the third quarter, we continued to introduce an unprecedented number of new vehicles and invest heavily in the new products and technologies that will deliver strong profitable growth beginning next year,” CEO Mark Fields said.

The stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading.

