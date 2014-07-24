Ford Earnings And Revenue Beat, Europe Sees First Profit In Three Years

Ford just announced Q2 financial results that were better than expected.

Earnings per share climbed to $US0.40, beating analysts’ estimate of $US0.36.

Revenue of $US37.4 billion was higher than the $US36.29 estimated.

“All Automotive business units contributed to the company’s pre-tax profit and all improved from a year ago, except South America,” said management. “North America achieved record quarterly performance for pre-tax profit, and Asia Pacific achieved a second quarter record. Europe earned its first quarterly profit since the market dramatically declined three years ago.”

Ford shares are up 0.1% in premarket trading.

Here’s a look at management’s outlook for the industry:

